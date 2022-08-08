A huge number of APC members in Adamawa state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The defectors on Saturday, August 6, said they regret being members of the ruling party for the past seven years with nothing tangible to show for it

The new PDP members who dumped the APC number up to 1,615 and claim that more persons are willing to join them

Adamawa - About 1,615 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to a report by PM News.

The APC members who hail from the Toungo local government area of the state were received into the camp of the PDP on Saturday, August 6.

Tinubu is losing some allies in the north (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Some leaders of the defectors, Mustapha Albashir, Alhaji Gana, and Mallam Yahaya Abubakar, who spoke on their behalf noted that more persons are willing to join them in the PDP.

The new PDP members claimed that after seven years under the leadership of the current administration, they cannot mention anything tangible in their locality as one of the dividends of democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Claiming that they have learned their lessons, the defectors highlighted Nigeria's insecurity, under-development, and poverty as aspects of failure that have riddled the APC-led administration

2023: "Monumental" defection hits PDP as influential chieftains join APC, names

The PDP in the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi, on Sunday, August 7, officially lost four of its chieftains to the ruling APC.

The northern politicians who joined the APC are Alhaji Shehu Ribah, Alhaji Nuhu Goma, Alhaji Adamu Jalalo, and Alhaji Babuga Diri.

The defectors were received during a rally in Zuru local government of the state Deputy Governor Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai and the Kebbi APC chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru.

Congratulating the new members, Yombe-Dabai, described the defections as “a monumental political development“ in the state.

The deputy governor also promised the members assured the defectors of inclusiveness in all the affairs of the APC.

on his part, Kana-Zuru hailed the defectors for their decision and assured them of getting equal treatment, justice, and a level playing ground in the party.

Source: Legit.ng