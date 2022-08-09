Again, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten major backing for his presidential bid

Oyo, Ibadan - The momentum for the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is gradually getting high.

Jagaban as he is fondly called by his supporters has just bagged another important endorsement in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) became the latest group to support the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the APC. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed

According to a report by The Nation, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) on Monday, August 8 pledged their loyalty to the former Lagos state governor reiterating their support for his presidential bid.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Yoruba elders stated that Tinubu has ticked all the boxes that qualify him to be the next president of Nigeria.

The elders made this known via a communiqué shortly after its quarterly meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

