Peter Obi has been rated as more grounded in decision-making than Atiku Abubakar by Festus Keyamo

The minister noted that Atiku has never held any executive position where he makes the final call, unlike Obi and Bola Tinubu who have served as governors

Keyamo believes Tinubu is the best presidential candidate to take over from Buhari, saying Nigeria needs a wealth creator like the former Lagos governor

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment has rated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in terms of his capacity to make decisions.

Keyamo who is the presidential campaign spokesperson of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Cngress (APC) said Obi is ahead of Atiku in terms of leadership experience.

Festus Keyamo has rated Peter Obi ahaed of Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

While appearing on ‘Politics Today’, a political programme on Channels TV on Friday, August 5, the minister said Tinubu is a better presidential candidate as he has the capacity to lead. He described the APC presidential candidate as a wealth creator.

He stated:

“The major rival we have today has never held an executive position where he makes the final call in government. So, we cannot second guess—Atiku Abubakar has never held an executive position where he made the final call; he was the vice president, he was not the chief executive, he was never governor, he was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Keyamo added that the former vice president is not tested and trusted, Premium Times reports. He asked:

"So how are we going to hand the country to somebody who has never held a position—who has never shown capacity where he makes the final call?"

Nigerians share different opinions

Nigerians have reacted to Keyamo's statement. While some agree with him, others have a different opinion.

Ismaheel @Isma804 commented on Twitter:

"Some just moved to Lagos yesterday and started saying what did Tinubu do in Lagos that agbero, please asked your father and mothers how did dey manage to pass through oshodi oke or isale they will tell you, obi CAN not tell you."

Maelynn.Ika @MaelynnIka stated:

"You said we should ask our parents and uncles, well I asked them and my mom told me that Jakande was the best governor of Lagos state, I don’t know who he is, but my mom told me if Jakande wants to contest for president, she’s voting for him…"

julius mbah @juliuschimambah commented:

"Lagos was the capital of Nigeria , built by IBB . Tinubu is too old we need someone that will make the decision not repeat what Buhari is doing now. Tinubu can’t rule in this crises all over Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng