Nigerian youths across the country have been urged to sit tight and develop their God-given talents rather than leaving the country for greener pastures

The advice was handed to the youths by the former Emir of Kano state, Muhammad Sanusi II on Sunday, August 7

Sanusi also pleaded with young people in Nigeria to ensure they hold leaders, especially those holding public offices accountable

The former emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has called on Nigerian youth to quit their plans to leave the country in search of greener pastures.

The Cable reports that Sanusi made the plea to the youths while speaking in Lagos on Sunday at a stage play titled 'A Truth in Time'.

The event which showcased the life and times of the former emir was written by Ahmed Yerima, a professor of drama at Redeemer’s University, and produced by the Duke of Shomolu Productions.

Sanusi has pleaded with the youths in Nigeria not to leave the country in search of greener pastures. Photo: Isa Ahmed

Source: Twitter

According to the former traditional leader, young people across the country need to start developing their talents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The youth in Nigeria were also urged to make efforts to hold leaders and public officer holders accountable.

His words:

“To the young people, do not fear. This is your country. This is your future. Take hold of it. Work for it. Build it. Don’t let anyone tell you to run away because you have a degree.

"They say ‘Go to England, go to America. This is your country. You are coming back here. Let’s work to build one for you and you also help us build this country for you.”

Holding Nigerian leaders accountable

The Punch reports that Sanusi said he has been warned and even accused severally of criticising the government publicly.

Noting that the country is currently facing difficult times, Sanusi warned that Nigeria would not move forward unless the youths take ownership of their country.

He added:

“They think they have earned the right to tell you when to speak and when not to speak. They think they have earned the right to control your view and they cannot be criticised.

The truth is that they don’t have that right.”

Wake up: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi sends important message to Nigerian youths

Nigerian youths had been urged to ask questions, demand answers and hold public office holders accountable.

This is the position of the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who is known for public criticism of government policies he found not to be good enough.

Sanusi also revealed that what many did not know was that he would have advised the officials privately for months before going public.

Sanusi makes witty comment about APC in Nasarawa

Former CBN governor and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has become the highlight of the just concluded Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 (#NIS2022).

In a very witty fashion, Sanusi displayed his humorous prowess by throwing a sleek shade at the ruling party APC in a prayer.

His prayer threw the entire atmosphere into laughter including the former President of Ghana, John Mahama who was also present at the event.

Source: Legit.ng