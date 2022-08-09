The present state of the nation headed by President Muhammadu Buhari is one that worries not only Nigerians but also past leaders of the country

In a recent conversation, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in a twist noted that Nigeria is still struggling and not yet a nation

The former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has lamented that sixty-one years after independence, Nigeria is still struggling, not yet a nation.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that he made this assertion during a chat with a pan-Nigerian group called Team New Nigeria, (TNN) at his Hill-top residence in Minna, Niger State on Monday, August 8.

IBB, ex-military head of state says Nigeria is not yet a nation.

Source: Facebook

IBB shares stunning details

According to him, those of them who had the opportunity to rule the country tried to build a Nigeria where all citizens are patriotic and think about the country first, however, lamented that Nigerians still talk in terms of tribes, region and religion.

He said:

“We are just trying to be a nation, we have not succeeded yet. But, it is a good thing that people like you have come together to say, Enough! We have to do something.

“I think, this is something that, is long overdue. I have continued to engage a lot of my friends, brothers and colleagues about this great country. Sixty-one years after, we still talk in terms of tribes, regions or religions.”

IBB pledged

To this end, he pledged to mobilise national support for Team New Nigeria (TNN) with a view to accomplishing the aims and objectives of the group.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Damilola Lawal prayed

"Thank God he knows the fact that we are yet to be a nation God help us."

Christopher Dominic said

"So sad, especially under this so called Democratic dispensation. Democracy had done Nigerians more harm than good."

Yemisi Adegoroye wrote

"You are part of d people that did not help d nation to succeed God will judge all of you."

Great Agbeyiga F Akapo said

"We all know we're strugling as nation, what we need now at this stage is the way out and way forward."

Osinachi Rap highlighted

"Nepotism, tribalism, quaotaism, and corruption are the resons why we are stuck in this mess."

Amos Babatunde Awoyemi lamented

"IBB contributed to this mess we found ourselves in. He has no moral rights to tell us this."

Daniels Hugoboss urged

"IBB contributed so much to the evils in Nigeria today so he should close his mouth."

