Adegboyega Adegoke, an APC chieftain, and Fatai Adesina of the PDP, have dumped their parties for the Accord Party in Oyo state

Their defection was announced in a statement released by the Accord Party governorship candidate's spokesman, Femi Awogboro

The two politicians said they believe in the capacity of the governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, and decided to join the party to help him actualise his ambition

Ibadan, Oyo state - Adegboyega Adegoke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Fatai Adesina of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to Accord Party in Oyo state.

Femi Awogboro, the media aide to the Accord Party's governorship candidate in the state, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, August 8.

Bayo Adelabu, Accord Party governorship candidate, welcomes Adegboyega Adegoke and Fatal Adeshina. Photo credit: Bayo Adelabu

He said the two politicians decided to join Accord Party to actualise Adelabu's governorship ambition.

Adegoke was an APC Senatorial Aspirant for Oyo South, while Adeshina, a former member of the State Assembly.

Awogboro said:

“Yes, it’s homecoming for both of them. Adegoke, the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland and Chairman of Solution FM, contested the primaries for Oyo South Senatorial District in APC.

“Adesina was elected as an Assembly member on the platform of Accord Party in 2015.

“Chief Adelabu campaign team is strategically moving. The support we are receiving, especially in the last few weeks, is an indication that Accord is the credible alternative party to move the state forward from 2023.”

Awogboro said the party would welcome more bigwigs from APC and PDP in the coming months to ensure that good governance was achieved in the state.

The defection may also affect the fortunes of the PDP and the APC in the 2023 presidential election in the state.

Why we defected to Accord Party - Adegoke, Adeshina

Commenting on his defection, Adegoke, a Chartered Accountant, said he joined Adelabu’s team with all his political supporters and associates across the state.

He described Adelabu as an asset, saying that the Accord Party flagbearer would not embezzle public funds or accumulate wealth for himself.

“Adelabu, who has all his investments in the state, will perform excellently better than any of the governorship candidates in other political parties.

“It’s common sense for me to be in support of his ambition, without looking back. Adelabu is someone who has passion for infrastructure development and industrialisation of Oyo State,” he said.

In his remarks, Adeshina said that he had only reunited with Accord and Adelabu for the progress of the state.

APC leaders join PDP in Oyo state

In another related development, the APC leader, Ibadan zone, Oyo state, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, has led hundreds of party members to join the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting leaders, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi, who was elected chairman of the party at the last congress, noted that they were dissatisfied with the manipulations of Congress and primary election results by a cabal that hijacked the party in the state.

