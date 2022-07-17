It was a happy moment in the Adeleke family the moment Ademola Adeleke, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was announced the winner of the Osun election held on Saturday, July 16.

Top politicians like former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Adeleke family members led by Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, gathered in their private situation room to monitor the result of the election.

Ademola Adeleke prostrates for Davido's dad after being announced winner of Osun election, shedding tears of joy. Photo: Mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

As soon as Ademola was named the winner, his first action was to prostrate before his elder brother, who had stood by him all the way in his bid to be the governor of their home state.

Ademola Adeleke, Davido shed tears of joy

The Adeleke family has shown the world that they are a closely knitted family with the way they came together to support one of their own.

Standing up from appreciating his elder brother for supporting his election bid, Ademola Adeleke shed tears of joy while hugging other family members and politicians in the situation room.

Also crying for joy was sensational star singer Davido who lost his voice during the last-minute electioneering campaign, sensitizing the citizens on why they have to vote for his uncle.

Despite losing his voice, he could still be heard shouting 'Imole' meaning light which is the political slogan of his uncle.

Both Davido and Ademola gave themselves a big teddy bear hug to celebrate their victory

Nigerians celebrities react to Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, winning Osun election

mizwanneka:

"It’s how united this family was all through for me . Omooooooo, congratulations to them . As a family oriented individual, I can tell u their unity played a major role."

n6oflife

"Congratulations to @aadeleke_01 DELAY IS NOT DENIAL. Family is everything. Stolen Mandate has been returned by Fire. #ImoleDe"

adaoraukoh

"Congratulations they fought hard well deserved. Pls make the people proud with better governance."

officialkunleadegbite

"Omo this is emotional. Davido dad has been the one behind him ooo for long financially but no noise about it. He was robbed 4 years ago but now he still proved himself. Not easy to unseat seating governor ooo. Congratulations"

superblachomes

"The way @davido goes all out for family & friends is a commendable act and worthy of emulation.Very supportive!"

Source: Legit.ng