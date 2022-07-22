A group of youths in the southeast have endorsed the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

Speaking under the umbrella of the Conference of South East Progressive Youth (SCEPY), they expressed confidence in getting a better dividend of democracy under Tinubu/Shettima

The youths said their decision to support Tinubu/Shettima Ticket was a result of their desire for competent over sentiment

Youths of the Southeast geopolitical zone have declared support for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, in the 2023 general elections.

The group said the joint Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima will ensure the dividend of democracy for the Nigerian people.

Why we endorse Tinubu/Shettima's ticket - Igbo youths

The youths, under the aegis of Conferece of South East Progressive Youth (CSEPY), disclosed that patriotism informed their decision to support Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

They stressed that they believed in the ruling party’s candidates, that they can deliver the dividend of democracy and their “pan-Nigerian approaches to issues of national concerns”.

The youths also pledged their support for APC in the zone, promising to ensure that the candidates of the party won victoriously in the next year's poll.

Southeast youths urge Nigerians to vote competency over sentiment

The group urged the people to look at the people-oriented policies and infrastructural transformation that APC’s presidential and vice presidential candidates did in Lagos and Borno when they were governors.

The national president of the group, Emeka Kalu, stated that they’re supporting Tinubu/Shettima over the presidential ambition of an Igbo son, Peter Obi of the Labour Party to demonstrate their desire for competency than sentiment

The statement reads in part:

“At this time in the life of our dear nation, we must jettison sentiments, ethnic and religious affiliations, and opt rather for candidates with pan-Nigerian outlook, urbane, cerebral, track records of achievements, and above all, those with unifying capacities.

“We make bold to say that a Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket has all that we have enumerated above, hence our resolve to commit to its actualisation and realisation.

