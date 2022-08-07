Former executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says Nigeria needs restructuring of the mind

According to Waziri Adio, for Nigeria to work, it needs animated spirits because it is Nigerians that need to change

Going further, the former secretary said those advocating for restructuring are more interested in moving resources

Waziri Adio, former executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), says Nigeria needs the restructuring of the mind.

The journalist and policy strategist, spoke when he featured on Prime Time, a programme on Arise Television.

Waziri Adio says Nigeria needs the restructuring of the mind.

In recent times, there have been calls for Nigeria to be restructured so that more powers are devolved to states and local governments.

Adio said Nigerians need “animated spirits” to make the country work.

“The whole idea of restructuring — the way I understand it — is that the structure that you have is not working and you need to change it. I am not saying that certain changes should not be made, but the problem with Nigeria is not the system that we practice, it is the Nigerians themselves,” he said.

“You can have the best — we were practising the parliamentary system, we said that was not fit for us and we went for the presidential system. But you borrow the structure and leave the animated spirit behind it. We need the restructuring of the minds much more than the system.

“Most of the things they are talking about is to reduce the federal government and devolve powers to states. The assumption is that the capacity is there or that responsibility will follow capacity. They are more interested in moving resources.”

