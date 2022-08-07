Women from across Nigeria were hosted to a conference to mark the 2022 International Women's Day

At the meeting, the inclusion of women and youths in Nigeria's governance structures took the center stage

Some Nigerian women making a difference in the society were also honoured by the organisers of the conference

FCT, Abuja - The inclusion of women and youths in Nigeria's governance structures topped the agenda as the founder Motivating African Youth Initiative, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri hosted and moderated a panel discussion at the just concluded International Women Power Conference Africa 2022.

The panel had as members, former member House of Representatives from Abia state, Nnenna Ukeje, the Founder When in Need Foundation, Chief Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, Ambassador Utchay Odims, Amb Dr. Becky Ogonnaya among others.

Cross section of some panel members at the International Women Power Conference 2022. Photo credit: IWPC

Legit.ng gathered that the discussion centered on inclusion of women and youths as well as efforts to enhance the welfare of women in Nigeria.

Ogenna a Pan African Patriotic Youth and Leading Woman advocate was also honoured in the category of 20 Young female voices in Africa.

Also recognized at the conference are the First Lady of Oyo state, Tamunominini Makinde, her Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady of Kebbi state, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, and wife of Sokoto state governor, Maryam Mairo Aminu Tambuwal.

The 2022 International Women Power Conference Africa had as its theme: 'Revisiting Global Agenda For Gender Equality 1995.'

The conference was organised by the President & Founder Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards, Ambassador Chris Odey.

The conference had two sessions, moderated by Ekwubiri while the awards ceremony was held later in the day.

Brothers Across Nigeria donates traffic police post to NPF

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) on Saturday, July 30, donated a traffic police post to the Byazhin Police Station, Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The group had earlier donated the traffic post to police commands in seven states including the FCT.

Speaking during the handover of the traffic police post to the Divisional Police Officer in Kubwa, Mr. Ikem Agboeze, chairman Brothers Across Nigeria, Northern States, said the organisation made the move to contribute its own quota in reducing accidents in the area.

