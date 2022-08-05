President Muhammadu Buhari has once again reiterated his commitment to ensuring adequate support for national security.

The president made this known on Friday, August 5 in Abuja at the National Defence College Nigeria (NDC) Course 30 Graduation

At the event, Colonel Nicholas Ashinze won the coveted Brazilian Government Prize for the Best Project on Science and Technology

FCT, Abuja - Colonel Nicholas Ashinze of the Nigerian Army has emerged winner of the ‘Brazilian Government Prize for the Best Project on Science and Technology, PRNigeria reports.

The highly revered army personnel was given the prize on Friday, August 4 at the National Defence College Nigeria (NDC) Course 30 Graduation in Abuja.

Colonel Nicholas Ashinze (middle) flanked left and right by his military colleagues at the National Defence College Nigeria Course 30 Graduation in Abuja, on Friday, August 5. Photo: Yushau Shuaib

As gathered by Legit.ng, the historic event also doubles as the 30th anniversary of the College which was founded in 1992.

Colonel Ashinze won the coveted prize for his research work titled: “Digital Currency and National Development in Nigeria: E-Naira in Perspective”.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was the special guest at the occasion was ably represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha lauded Colonel Ashinze for his exceptional accomplishment.

Buhari reiterates commitment to national security

He, however, expressed concern over the incessant rate of insecurity that has ravaged the country by bandits and terrorists.

The president urged the military and other security agencies not to rest on their ores in the fight against insecurity and other societal ills threatening national security.

He assured the military and other security agencies that there will never be neglected as there will be adequate support in other to steadily enhance the effectiveness of their operations and other activities.

Welcoming guests to the event, Rear Admiral MM Bashir, the NDC Commandant, disclosed that the graduation ceremony was held for 102 participants of Course 30.

According to him, the Nigerian Army had 28 participants, while the Nigerian Navy and Air Force, respectively had 20 and 5 participants.

Others are the Department of State Service, DSS, with 3 participants, the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, with 2 participants, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, with 2 participants, the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, with 2 participants, and the Nigerian Police Force with 6 participants, in the long list of Strategic Institutions/Ministries, Departments and Agencies with participants in the Course 30 programme.

Military officers from 16 foreign countries also were among the 102 graduands.

