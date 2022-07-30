Traffic police post is idyllically used as a road safety accessory for traffic control, especially in busy areas

An organisation is donating traffic posts to the Nigeria Police Force across the country to reduce accidents

The leaders of the organisation say the move is to ensure comfort for traffic wardens to do their job effectively

Kubwa - A non-governmental organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) on Saturday, July 30, donated a traffic police post to the Byazhin Police Station, Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Members of Brothers Across Nigeria pose for a photo with police officers during the hand-over ceremony. Photo credit: BAN

Source: Facebook

The group had earlier donated the traffic post to police commands in seven states including the FCT.

Speaking during the handover of the traffic police post to the Divisional Police Officer in Kubwa, Mr. Ikem Agboeze, chairman Brothers Across Nigeria, Northern States, said the organisation made the move to contribute its own quota in reducing accidents in the area.

Mr. Ikem Agboeze, chairman Brothers Across Nigeria, Northern States, speaking during the ceremony. Photo credit: BAN

Source: Facebook

He also stated that with the level of insecurity in the country, the group decided to motivate police officers to do their jobs effectively by providing them with the traffic post.

His words:

“If you just look around here, you can see that there is high tendency of accident in this spot and it is very necessary that there should be a traffic post, at least providing shelter for the policemen on duty, both from the sun and rain.

“Secondly, our organisation has been partnering security agencies in things like this. Our chapter in Port Harcourt is doing one with the Nigerian Army, helping widows of our fallen heroes.

“We, the northern state chapters, we decided to partner with the police by providing traffic posts for them. This is the seventh one. We did one in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kaduna and another one in the FCT.

“It is our own way to encourage government establishments, especially security outfits due to the increase in insecurity.”

On his part, Emmanuel Oko, the public relations officer of Brothers Across Nigeria, Kubwa chapter, stated that the organisation is giving back to the society through the donation.

He said:

“The police post is to give the policemen comfort, so that under the rain and under the sun, they can do their job diligently.

“We are all over the globe, and what we do basically, is to give back to the society as much as we can.”

The highlight of the event was the handing over the traffic post to the DPO of Kubwa division.

Source: Legit.ng