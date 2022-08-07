After weeks of lingering internal crisis, the PDP may be getting closer to putting its house in order ahead of the 2023 elections

A 14-member panel has reportedly been established by the party to make recommendations which Atiku and Wike will consider

The new decision, according to a top party source, was taken following the meeting between the PDP presidential candidate and the Rivers state governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly set up a 14-member panel to consult and make recommendations that the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike will consider.

A report by Vanguard which cited an anonymous top party source said the development followed the meeting between Atiku and Governor Wike.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike agree to set up a 14-member panel in a bid to settle rift. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The source said that the membership of the panel was yet to be made public because some of them had yet to be officially informed.

He, however, explained that the panel is expected to take off with “immediate effect.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Atiku vs Wike: PDP's lingering crisis ahead of 2023

The PDP has been battling an internal crisis since Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as his running mate over Governor Wike.

Some party leaders, including governors, had preferred Wike who came second in the primary which produced Atiku as presidential candidate.

Since then, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Working Committee (NWC) had been been making concerted efforts to broker truce.

Atiku, Wike finally meet

After several efforts, Atiku and Wike finally met behind closed doors to settle their rift. The duo met at the Abuja residence of Professor Jerry Gana, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

Speaking after the meeting, the source cited by Vanguard said:

“We’ve made appreciable progress within the last 24 hours following the meeting between our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

“The meeting, which took the enemies of the our party by surprise, has brought down tension and restored hope about a speedy resolution of what our opponents consider as a major conflict. “

Asked which conditions have been given and what concessions have been made, the source said, “The issue of conditions did not arise when both men set aside their differences and spoke to each other frankly.

“Their followers will definitely take a cue from this and fall in line. What is now on ground is seeking a way forward.

“The recommendations, which the 14-member committee make, will be considered and action taken. I can assure you that the campaign council will follow through afterwards.”

2023: Atiku outperforms Peter Obi, Tinubu on positive ratio metrics

In another report, a new study has revealed that Atiku outperformed the two other major presidential candidates - Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress - on positive ratio metrics on social media.

According to the report, Atiku got more positive sentiments from people than the duo of Tinubu and Obi.

This means that people who discussed the candidates said more positive things about Atiku than they did about the others.

Source: Legit.ng