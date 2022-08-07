Wike Raises Alarm Over Alleged Recruitment of Thugs for 2023 Polls

Politicians have started recruiting cultists and ex-convicts to be used as political thugs before and during next year’s general elections in Rivers state

This allegation was raised by PDP presidential aspirant, Governor Nyesom Wike in a state broadcast

According to him, meetings for such recruitment are being held in hotels and other entertainment centres around the state

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says his government has received an intelligence report that politicians in the state have allegedly started recruiting cultists and ex-convicts to be used as political thugs before and during next year’s general elections.

Governor Wike in a state broadcast said the reports also indicated that meetings for such recruitment are being held in hotels and other entertainment centres around the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike says his government has received an intelligence report that politicians in the state have allegedly started recruiting cultists

Source: Facebook

He warned that his administration will not allow any politician, despite his past or present status or political leaning, to upset the relative peace which the security agencies have struggled to maintain in Rivers State.

Governor Wike, however, warned of more drastic action against accomplices of the criminal plot, saying his administration will “pull down any hotel or entertainment centres where such gatherings are held”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Rivers State Governor also revealed that the security agencies have been alerted to be on the trail of those politicians suspected of recruiting the thugs.

He called for more vigilance among the residents while thanking them for their support since assuming office in 2015.

2023: Atiku reportedly confident of winning without Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the meeting between Atiku Abubakar and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike failed to reach an agreement.

According to the report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate met with the governor at the instance of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Senator Walid Jibrin. The meeting was said to have been hosted by former information and culture minister, Prof. Jerry Gana at his residence.

At a meeting with BoT members on Wednesday, August 3, Atiku reportedly boasted that PDP can win next year’s election without many votes from Rivers state. He said there was no cause for alarm if Wike did not want to fall in line with him.

2023: 3 Reasons Why Peter Obi Has an Edge Over Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso

Going by the analysis of the potential of the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer, has been tipped to have an edge above other aspirants.

Peter Obi's campaign has been adjudged to be issue-based in nature, he talks to the youths, and his geed antecedents are some of the paths his opponents are yet to take.

However, these chances of Obi have been undermined by the political warlords in the northern party of the country, including Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, who have predicted that he will not win the north, the political bloc in the country.

Source: Legit.ng