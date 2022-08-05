The dust over the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has still not been settled

The choice of Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has polarised the party

The meeting between Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike was said to have been deadlocked as both parties failed to find a common ground

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Nation newspaper indicates that the meeting between Atiku Abubakar and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike failed to reach an agreement.

According to the report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate met with the governor at the instance of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Senator Walid Jibrin.

Atiku is reportedly of the opinion that he can win the 2023 presidential election without votes from Rivers state. Photo credit: Atiku Kawai Group

The meeting was said to have been hosted by former information and culture minister, Prof. Jerry Gana at his residence.

At a meeting with BoT members on Wednesday, August 3, Atiku reportedly boasted that PDP can win next year’s election without many votes from Rivers state.

He said there was no cause for alarm if Wike did not want to fall in line with him.

Exuding confidence, Atiku recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, who did not win Rivers State, relied on votes from Lagos, Kano and other strategic states to win the 2019 presidential poll.

He also said PDP ran into crisis because Wike allegedly monetised the presidential primary.

Wike’s men seek PDP restructuring, say party pro-north

Meanwhile, loyalists of Wike have called for the restructuring of the PDP’s leadership to accommodate more southerners, saying the party as presently constituted, is pro-north.

According to Punch newspaper, the governor’s camp complained that the structure of the party was skewed in favour of northerners, stressing that any proposed reconciliation between Atiku and Wike must address the issue.

2023: Group pledges to mobilise 2 million votes for Atiku

On her part, convener of the Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP), Princess Maimunat Wada has pledged that her group would mobilise no fewer than 2 million votes for Atiku in the 2023 presidential election.

Princess Wada made the pledge during the DLP public declaration for Atiku and induction ceremony on Saturday evening, July 30 in Abuja.

She added that Atiku has the wherewithal to address the teething challenges besetting the country if he emerge victorious at the poll.

2023: Atiku outperforms Peter Obi, Tinubu on positive ratio metrics

In a related development, a new study has revealed that Atiku outperformed the two other major presidential candidates - Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress - on positive ratio metrics on social media.

According to the report, Atiku got more positive sentiments from people than the duo of Tinubu and Obi.

This means that people who discussed the candidates said more positive things about Atiku than they did for the others.

