Good news for the PDP as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finally met face-to-face with Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Thursday, August 4

Recall that Wike lost to Atiku in the PDP's presidential primary, the duo have not been in good term since then, and the rift escalated when Atiku announced Okowa as his running mate

However, Atiku and Wike took the path to peace when they both met behind closed doors at Jerry Gana's residence in Abuja, and both agreed to set up a committee to thrash out issues

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike finally met behind closed doors to settle their rift.

According to Vanguard, the duo met at the Abuja residence of Professor Jerry Gana, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

Revealed: 2023 Road Getting Clearer for PDP As Atiku, Wike Move to Settle Their Rift - Source Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike

Atiku, Wike finally met in Abuja

This will be the first time that the two leaders of the umbrella party since it had its presidential primaries, where Wike lost to Atiku.

The PDP BoT had earlier set up a committee to reconcile the two factions in the party.

The BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, on Monday, August 1, said that the meeting will give “strong recommendations” that will lead to the reconciliation of aggrieved members, including the Rivers state governor.

Subsequently, Atiku and Wike met on Thursday, August 4, and the duo agreed to set up a joint consultation committee to thrash out issues.

Atiku, Wike throw banters at Jerry Gana's residence in Abuja

A source who confirmed the meeting disclosed that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere as both men exchanged banters.

“They both agreed to set up a joint consultation committee made up of an equal number of persons to thrash out the issues.

“This should be done between now and next week, after which they are expected to brief the various organs of the party," the source revealed.

Source: Legit.ng