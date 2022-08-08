Despite intervention by the leadership of the PDP, the rift between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike deepens

The rift between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike deepened at the weekend.

The governor’s camp alleged that the former vice president was playing “a divide and rule” in the opposition party, The Nation reports.

The rift between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike deepened at the weekend. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike's supporters accuse Atiku's camp of division in PDP

The governor’s supporters alleged that Atiku has started by-passing Wike and reaching out to other prominent Rivers PDP chieftains in a bid to isolate the governor ahead of next year’s polls.

To check the contacts being established by the presidential candidate, the governor has tightened his grip on the Rivers chapter.

Wike refuse to invite PDP leaders for project commissioning

Also, Wike has not extended the invitation to PDP national leaders for the commissioning of projects across the state this week, despite inviting All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders for the ceremonies.

Legit.ng gathered that the visits to Wike by APC governors in recent days, have unsettled the PDP national leadership.

Atiku's reaction not gotten

Efforts to get Atiku’s reaction were futile as a message to his media aide, Paul Ibe, was not replied to.

However, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibril, said efforts were being made to resolve the Atiku/Wike rift.

2023: Anxiety as popular APC governor holds meeting with Wike

The Governor of Ebonyi State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Umahi on Sunday, August 7, visited Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Umahi met with Governor Wike at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt, amid defection rumours.

The governors went into a closed-door meeting, however, the details of the meeting were not disclosed as the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP deepens between Wike's camp and Atiku's camp.

Wike raises alarm over alleged recruitment of thugs for 2023 polls

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has raised allegations that some politicians are recruiting criminals for 2023 general elections in rivers state,

According to him, this is contained in an intelligence report received by his administration.

Wike in a state broadcast said the criminals being recruited included cultists and ex-convicts who will be used as political thugs.

