Lafia, Nasarawa - No fewer than 56 support groups across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa state on Saturday, August 6, held a 1 million support march for Peter Obi.

Peter Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as reported by The Punch, enjoyed the solidarity march and support of the group with a numerical strength of one million.

The group marched from the college of Agriculture junction along Jos road to the U-turn that linked Lafia's main market along Makurdi road. They were seen with several inscriptions that indicated their love and passion for Obi.

The coalition’s secretary, Wilson Kingsley, said the people of the state were tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government’s misrule, adding that this was their reason for coming out in numbers to support the Labour Party’s presidential candidate

“We are supporting him because we believe that he has the capacity and ability to take Nigeria to greater heights. We are tired of all the politicians who deceive us every election year, telling us that they will provide good governance but they never fulfil their promises,” Kingsley commented.

