Labour Party's standard bearer, Peter Obi has denied claims that he is a member of the Pyrates Confraternity

The confraternity is also known as the National Association of Seadogs which was founded in 1952

A post had gone viral online where the group hailed the candidacy of Peter Obi and refer to him as one of their own

The rumors that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi is a member of the Pyrates Confraternity have been explained.

Obi’s spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem on Monday, August 8 revealed that debunked the rumor stating that his principal has no membership or affiliations with the confraternity, TheCable reported.

Peter Obi's spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem on Monday, August 8 stated that rumours that his principal is a member of the confraternity were false.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that there was a trend on social media insinuating that Peter Obi was a member of the Confraternity.

A Facebook post by Fejiro Oliver was said to have sparked the trend that Obi was a member of the Pyrate group.

The post reads:

“I have watched the trending video of the revered and worldwide adored Pyrates Confraternity video, a beloved Association that I’m proud to belong to, where they ruled out Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a candidate in our ongoing convention taking place in Lagos State.

“As customary with the fraternity to use songs to pass messages to society, towards condemning or supporting individuals, government or policies, I find this particular song in bad taste, especially with the way an uninformed member posted it on social media.

“Yes, Peter Obi is one of us, a dedicated Pyrate who has led by the tenets we were baptised with. He has always promoted the ideals of Pyracy during his days as a Governor and has contributed to the frat as a whole.”

The post further expressed support for Peter Obi’s presidential ambition and also referred to former Vice-President Namadi Sambo as a member of the fraternity.

Legit.ng gathered that the post has since been deleted by the Facebook user who initially made the post.

Source: Legit.ng