Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been reported to be marketing the candidature of the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, to northerners

Obasanjo was said to have been meeting northern personalities and groups in the region to promise them that Peter Obi will not alter the interest of the north if given consideration

The sources said Obasanjo has been using two selling points for Peter Obi, stating that secessionist agitation in the south-east will stop if the north vote for Peter Obi

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has been making efforts to sell the presidential ambition of Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, to northerners ahead of 2023.

According to News Telegraph, Obasanjo has recently been meeting with stakeholders and critical groups in the region to make them look in the direction of the former Anambra governor to succeed Buhari.

Obasanjo selling Peter Obi to northerners secretly Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo meets with northern personalities, groups to drum support for Peter Obi

Competent sources confirmed that Obasanjo had met with numerous personalities and groups in the north to drum support for Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed's presidential ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to one of the sources, Obasanjo has deployed two- important points in a view to getting some northern powers on his side, but the efforts have not been successful as many northerners are wary of the possibility of an Obi presidency in the interest of the north.

2 selling points Obasanjo using to market Peter Obi to northerners

Stopping secessionists' agitations

Frugal approach to governance

The source revealed that Obasanjo had claimed that his intervention in Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s accession to the presidency did not affect the interest of the north.

Successionist agitation will stop if Peter Obi is elected - Obasanjo tells northerner

However, according to the source,

“Our people told Baba that the issue of secessionist agitation in the South East is a source of worry to them.”

However, Obasanjo claimed that the agitation will die down the same way militant agitation in the south-south died down when Jonathan became the president.

Obasanjo using frugal approach to governance to garner support for Peter Obi in north

Another approach Obasanjo has been using to sell the candidature of Obi is the frugal approach to governance which he considered as a positive score with the situation in the country.

Another source claim that Obasanjo's efforts have not been successful owing to the age-long suspicion the north has for the South-east but maintained that “things might eventually change before the election. We still have several months ahead before the election.”

Another source claimed that the effort of Obasanjo resulted in the emergence of Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Source: Legit.ng