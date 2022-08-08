The presidential hopeful of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured members of the Obidient movement that their labour would not be in vain

Obi said this while commending the Nasarawa state chapter of the movement for staging a 1-million-man-march in his solidarity

The former Anambra governor added that the commitment of Nigerian youths to rescue this country from bad leadership has been his source of motivation

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has hailed his supporters in Nasarawa for staging a one-million-man march organised by the state’s Obidient Movement.

The presidential hopeful expressed gratitude to Nigerian youths, especially those who identify with the stands of the movement at a time Nigeria is yearning for good governance, Vanguard reported.

Photo Credit: @PunchMobile

Source: Facebook

Obi said this in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, August 7.

Your commitment is my motivation - Obi tells Obidient movement

The former Anambra state governor maintained that the commitment of the Nigerian youths to the Obidient movement has been the source of his motivation.

He described the solidarity march for him as a step in taking back the country while commending the people of the state for trooping out to participate in the march.

“Just like them, I deeply appreciate every Nigerian who has continued to Labour in our country, for the good of the nation. I assure you that our labour will never be in vein.”

2023: ‘Obidients’ stage 1m-man-march for Peter Obi in powerful northern state to prove critics wrong

Legit.ng earlier reported that about 56 groups in the 36 local government areas of Nasarawa state have staged a 1-million-man-march in solidarity with Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

The youths in their numbers marched from the Agricultural junction of Jos road to the U-turn that linked Lafia's main market along the Makurdi road.

The coalition secretary, Wilson Kingsley, while speaking to journalists, stated that the residents of the state were tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s government, citing that as the reason for their massive participation.

