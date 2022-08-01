The candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer is again being threatened in the polity

This time around, Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) revealed that the northern Christians would not come out to vote for Atiku in 2023

The VON DG however maintained that the APC would meet the needs of Nigerians in the forthcoming general election if given a chance

Osita Okechukwu, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has said that the northern Christians will not vote for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Cable reports that Okechukwu made this assertion in Abuja on Sunday, July 31st.

It has been affirmed that the northern Christians don’t trust Atiku and won’t vote for him. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Okechucku explained further, the plan for Nigerians in 2023

He said the APC will change whatever is not working in the country if the party wins the 2023 elections.

Okechukwu stated:

“Our first slogan in APC is change. Our mantra is change. We will not remain static, never. We will change whatever is not working. All we ask Nigerians is to give us another 8 years as you gave our sister political party, the PDP.”

Northern Christians won't vote for Atiku, Okechucku noted

Osita added that:

“Regarding the northern Christians’ outrage over APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket; if any pundit thinks they will vote for Atiku, my answer is ‘capital NO’. No matter what, they know he is bringing nothing new to the table.”

Okechucku further alleged that Atiku breached the rotation agreement of the opposition party, PDP's constitution, noting:

“They are fully aware that Atiku has violently breached the rotation convention of president from north to south and, painfully, by extension, of the PDP’s constitution. If he fails as in 2019, the rotation convention goal post must be shifted.”

