Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, has made a claim as to why Atiku Abubakar allegedly said he wants the title removed from his name

In a recent Instagram post, Isaac claimed that the PDP's presidential candidate made the decision because of his political ambition

According to Isaac's allegation, this tendency is exactly why the northerners do vote for Atiku in elections

The feud between Atiku Abubakar and Ayodele Fayose has no doubt extended to the former Ekiti governor's younger brother, Isaac.

In an Instagram post shared by Isaac recently, he alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) removed the religious title Alhaji from his name in our to secure his ambition of becoming president in 2023.

Isaac Fayose said Atiku dropped Alhaji title because of politics (Photo: @atiku)

Isaac in the post claimed that it is because of this tendency northerners do not vote for Atiku, adding that they do not trust him.

The former governor's brother stretched his allegation further to say that Atiku gets most of his votes from the southern region during national elections.

Isaac's claim stems from a video of an Arise TV reporter, Reuben Abati, who while introducing Atiku started with the title but recalled that the politician had opted for the removal of Alhaji whenever he is being addressed.

Governor Wike will not support Atiku, Fayose says, gives reason

Meanwhile, Fayose had said that Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, would never support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose said this in an interview on Wednesday, June 29, adding that power must shift to the southern part of Nigeria in 2023 after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Atiku promised Wike VP ticket, says Fayose

The former governor also recounted how Atiku allegedly promised to make Governor Wike his running mate after he was declared winner of the PDP presidential primary election.

He said Atiku failed to fulfill his promise to the Rivers state governor when he settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as his running mate.

His words:

“Wike never said he wanted to be VP, but when Atiku visited him, he was the one who said, ‘I want you to be my VP’. He said that to Wike. If that then changes, is Wike not supposed to be told? Is he not supposed to know?”

