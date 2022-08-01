Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that contrary to reports he was never appointed as the director-general of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council

El-Rufai noted that the report by several media organisations that he is the new DG of the party 2023 presidential campaign council is false and should be regarded

The governor, however, assured that he is committed to campaigning vigorously for the APC as the leader of the state with the highest number of voters

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, July 31, debunked reports that he has been appointed the director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the reports, the governor confirmed that he has been receiving several congratulatory calls and messages since the claim got into the news.

El-Rufai said he has not been appointed the director-general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. Photo: Kaduna state government

Source: UGC

Noting that he had meetings with the APC's 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, and his colleague from Plateau state, Jonah Jang in Abuja.

Leadership reports that while speaking with journalists, El-Rufai said he has only been authorised to design a campaign structure or template which would be shared with the two governors for their input.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

‘’After we have done all these, the document will be presented on Wednesday to all APC governors, with the chairman of our party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore for final approval.

‘’Many people have called to congratulate me, asking to be made members of sub-committees and so on. Some offered to even make contributions to the campaign. But I told them that I’m not the Director General of the Campaign."

El-Rufai not leaving APC anytime soon

The governor further assured Nigerians and APC supporters that he had no intention of leaving the party any time soon.

He added he is pledging his total commitment to campaigning vigorously for APC whether or not he is the DG of the Campaign Council.

El-Rufai also boasted of leading the Kaduna state which is the state that usually gives the party the second highest votes in presidential elections.

4 days to end of PVC registration, new data shows where northern states stands

Available data had shown that states in the northern part of Nigeria are lagging behind in the registration of Permanent Voters' Cards.

The data which is available on the INEC website shows that Lagos state is leading other states across the country with 508,936 registrants.

According to an INEC announcement, the deadline for the registration exercise has been pegged to July 31.

Powerful northern governor declares 3-day holiday, gives strong reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kaduna state government had given its workers three days of holiday to take part in the voter registration exercise.

This development was made known through a statement issued and signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's media aide on Tuesday, July 26.

The state government declared work-free days for public workers to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng