The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the news that Adams Oshiomhole is the appointed campaign DG of the APC presidential campaign

The governor revealed that DG has been appointed and will soon be declared official after President Buhari and the party's national chairman have been briefed

El-Rufai disclosed that the progressives governors have embarked on wide consultation and have come up with a structure for the presidential campaign

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied the news that the party's former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is the director-general of the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking in Abuja on Monday, August 1, the Cable reported that the Kaduna governor revealed that the DG has been picked.

2023: El-Rufai Denies News of Oshiomhole as Tinubu’s Campaign DG, Reveals Party’s Stand Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai, Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

APC governors meet Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

El-Rufai spokes after the meeting of the APC governors and the standard bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, adding that other positions are being discussed.

The governor disclosed that they were assigned to embark on wide consultation and come up with a structure for the presidential campaign council.

They have done that and reported to Tinubu and Shettima.

Tinubu to meet Buhari, Adamu over APC presidential campaign council - El-Rufai

He said he hoped that Tinubu will consult with other party leaders, brief President Muhammadu Buhari and get his input before making a formal announcement of the presidential campaign council.

“A decision has been taken on the director-general but other positions in the campaign council are still being discussed. The president and the national chairman and national working committee will be briefed before a formal announcement.”

Also in the meeting was the national secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore and ex-national chairman of the broom party, Oshiomhole.

Source: Legit.ng