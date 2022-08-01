The northern block of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has vowed not to support Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's ticket

The duo who are both Muslims run for the presidency under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Meanwhile, the association also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit tight and salvage the challenges of insecurity all over the federation

Kaduna, Kaduna - The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu may as well be in jeopardy as he faces a stern test of getting unanimous support from all the 19 northern states of the federation.

Channels Television reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states of the federation and including the FCT has reiterated their commitment not to support the APC stalwart.

This affirmation was made known via a statement issued by the CAN secretary-general, Sunday Oibe in Kaduna State.

As contained in the statement, CAN said it will not be supporting the Tinubu-Shettima ticket adopted by the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

He, however, warned against any attempt of any politician trying to monetarily induce the association all in the name to get them to support the presidential bid of the duo (Tinubu-Shettima).

CAN decry over incessant insecurity, calls for President Buhari's intervention

Legit.ng gathered that the statement also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to perform his statutory obligations by ensuring the protection of lives and properties amid the incessant terrorists attacks and other insecurity challenges in the country.

The statement reads:

“Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on the citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country, particularly in states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto, and even Abuja – the seat of power.”

The northern CAN also urge President Buhari not to take these terror groups with levity hands making reference to the threat issued by bandits to kidnap the president as the height of insecurity challenges in the country.

The statement said:

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to unite and pray fervently for the country and for the defeat of the enemies of the Nigerian state.”

Meanwhile, Oibe in the statement lauded the emergence of Reverend Daniel Oko as the newly elected CAN president.

Oibe said:

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, we congratulate the newly elected National President of CAN, Reverend Dr. Daniel Oko, and his vice, Reverend Dr. Stephen Baba Panyam,” he said.

“We encourage them to stand firm like Joshua in the Bible in these difficult times and to be the real voice for the church in Nigeria. We pledge our unalloyed support in all areas to help them succeed."

