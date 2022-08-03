Wole Soyinka has called on religious leaders to be mindful of the young generation in discussing the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC

The Nigerian literary icon giving his take on the sensitive issue on Tuesday, August 2, said the topic can create division even among kids

According to Soyinka, this kind of situation is unnecceasry for children who already see themselves as equals

Abeokuta, Ogun - For Nigeria's Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, the religious upheaval brought about by the All Pprogressives Congress (APC)'s Muslim-Muslim ticket is both unnecessary and dangerous.

During a lecture in Abeokuta on Ogun on Tuesday, August 2, the southwest literary icon noted that this kind of unrest one way or the other affects the coming generation, PM News reports.

Soyinka said the religious crisis over the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket is not needed (Photo: Nigerian Presidency)

Source: UGC

In his view, Soyinka stated that this religious difference in the political arena makes children not to see themselves as equals that they actually are.

Soyinka said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“They are equal and they are being encouraged to see one another as human beings, not as separate creatures. And I want to be informed if it is against democracy that schools insist that uniforms be worn by children so that they are not distinguished in a very dramatic way. So that they do not look at one another as different.

“So now I’m talking to religionists. I’m saying why do you want to create such marked differentiation at that age, that impressionable age, when we need to teach our children to look at one another as equals, as the same people, the same entitled creatures of society?

“These are issue which I hope we will also touch. Because when we hear expressions like Muslim/Muslim ticket, Christian/Christian ticket, orisa/orisa worshipper ticket. This where it all begins. This is where the nervousness begins.

"This is where the anxiety and the phobia begin. This is where it begins, when you teach the children to be different at an age when they are so impressionable. These are issues I hope you will help to resolve."

Trouble as Professor Soyinka drops bombshell over lawmakers' move for Buhari's impeachment

Recall that the move by lawmakers to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the growing insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory has received a major boost as Soyinka gave his two pence.

Speaking at an interactive session to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Abeokuta Club on Tuesday, August 2, Soyinka said good governance or misgovernance, the contract called democracy, indicated a contract on which a candidate is either accepted or rejected due to his manifesto.

Soyinka added that misgovernance is one of the ways a democratic contract is broken and thus possible impeachment.

Source: Legit.ng