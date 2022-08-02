Senator Ahmed-Baba Datti, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party has once again slammed President Muhammadu Buhari

Datti stated that the administration of Buhari has failed in salvaging the challenges of insecurity in the country

He, however, stated that the Obi-Datti ticket has a working solution to solve insecurity in Nigeria

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Ahmed-Baba, has finally opened up on the party’s plan for insecurity if eventually, they win the 2023 polls.

As reported by Punch, Ahmed-Baba stated that he and Obi have mapped out a solution to salvage insecurity in Nigeria.

The ceremony unveiled Peter Obi and Senator Ahmed-Baba as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Facebook

The Kaduna-born politician made this known on Monday, August 1 during an interview on Channels Television.

While speaking during the interview, he berated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its failure to salvage the incessant insecurity challenges in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When asked what he and Peter Obi have installed to salvage insecurity in Nigeria, he stated that there was no point reeling out plans making reference to previous politicians who made theirs known and nothing came out of it.

Yusuf said:

“We do, what have Nigerians not heard in the past? What has the All Progressives Congress not told Nigerians? What did Buhari not say about restoring security? Are Nigerians not tired of hearing people talk and doing the opposite?

“Peter Obi and I are a completely a different mix, that is why we are seeking this opportunity and when we get it, we will deliver.

“The importance of talking has been destroyed by this administration, I feel ashamed to talk because someone like Buhari has talked and he failed.

“I don’t want to talk but act, we have the solution and by the grace of God, Nigerians will be safe and secured.”

Yusuf also said that the way to end persistent strike Actions by the Academic Staff Unions of Universities in Nigeria was through consistent negotiations, adding that the Obi administration would be committed to welfare of lecturers.

Source: Legit.ng