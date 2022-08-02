Ondo state APC members have been asked to stay strong so as to deliver the state for Bola Tinubu in 2023

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to stay strong and united to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Adegoroye, who stated this in Akure, the state capital, while hosting leaders of a group within APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, maintained that the party should unite to boost APC chances in the general election in the state.

Source: Depositphotos

He said for the party to win, it required the cooperation of the leaders and members «to strengthen our unity and to focus on building upon our electoral fortunes.»

Describing Tinubu, as a credible and sellable candidate, who has contributed immensely to national development, Adegoroye said an overwhelming victory for the party in 2023 is a collective responsibility for all party leaders.

He urged party leaders, especially in Akure South and Akure North LGAs, to forget the divisive issues of the past and come together before the commencement of campaigns for the general election.

2023: El-Rufai denies Oshiomhole as Tinubu’s campaign DG, reveals party’s stand

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied the news that the party's former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is the director-general of the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking in Abuja on Monday, August 1, the Cable reported that the Kaduna governor revealed that the DG has been picked. El-Rufai spokes after the meeting of the APC governors and the standard bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, adding that other positions are being discussed.

The governor disclosed that they were assigned to embark on wide consultation and come up with a structure for the presidential campaign council.

2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai become Tinubu’s presidential campaign heads

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the 2023 presidential elections draw closer, the standard bearer of the APC has intensified strategies ahead of the polls.

Tinubu and his team, on Wednesday, July 27, made a major announcement of an addition to the team.

The duo of Adams Oshiomhole and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai were appointed chairman and director-general of Tinubu's campaign, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng