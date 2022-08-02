As the 2023 general elections draws nearer, any step a notable politician makes is interpreted with various meanings

This was the case when Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa met with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently in a Mosque

Rumours of the APC senator preparing to dump his party for the PDP started trending after Marafa met the former vice president

FCT, Abuja - Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections on Friday, July 29 met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that the duo met at Asokoro Mosque shortly after Juma'at prayers.

Senator Kabiru Marafa exchanging pleasantries with Atiku at Asokoro Mosque. Photo credit: @EtiAyim

Source: Facebook

Beaming with smiles, the politicians exchanged pleasantries and shook hands as a crowd looked in admiration.

After the photos of the duo went viral, some persons had alleged that both men had a secret meeting but the camp of the senator rebutted the rumours.

Marafa represented Zamfara Central at the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019 but he could not return to the Senate as a result of the crisis which rocked Zamfara APC.

The Zamfara state chapter of the APC has since closed ranks as the major factions in the party are now working as one.

