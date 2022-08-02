The rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Atiku Abubakar is about to be swept under the carpet

This is as the leadership of the opposition PDP have made arrangement for a meeting between the duo and as well plan to set up a reconciliatory panel

Meanwhile, the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as Atiku's running mate has led to the division of the party in recent times

On Monday, August 1st, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibril, disclosed plans are underway to bring all party members, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, and other aggrieved members together, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Jibril made this disclosure through a statement released to journalists in Kaduna, The Punch reports.

The emergence of Okowa as Atiku's running mate has caused division among members of the PDP. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

According to the PDP chieftain, members of the party’s BoT would meet Wike and other aggrieved party members for reconciliation.

Panel meeting would be set up

He noted further that the BOT, being the conscience of party, would meet on Wednesday, August 3rd, as a follow-up to the meeting of the governors in order to unite party members ahead of the 2023 elections, Channels TV report added.

Jibril maintained that during Wednesday’s meeting, a reconciliation committee would be set up.

He said:

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential aspirants. It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023.”

