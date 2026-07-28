Sweden's migration authority has outlined the residency requirements foreigners must meet before applying for Swedish citizenship

The standard rule requires a certain number of years of continuous residence, though several categories of applicants qualify under shorter timelines

Factors such as age, marital status, refugee status, and previous citizenship all affect how long an applicant must live in Sweden

Sweden's Migration Agency has detailed the residency conditions that foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Swedish citizenship.

The requirements, however, vary significantly depending on a person's background and circumstances.

Sweden announces how long foreigners must stay there before seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Years of residency for Swedish citizenship

The general rule, as published by the Migrationsverket, sets the bar at eight consecutive years of habitual residence in Sweden.

Habitual residence means the applicant is registered as living in the country with the intention of remaining there permanently.

Several groups are permitted to apply ahead of the eight-year mark. Nordic citizens face the shortest path, needing just two years of residence. Former Swedish citizens returning to reclaim their nationality also qualify after two years.

Spouses, registered partners, and cohabiting partners of Swedish citizens may apply after seven years, provided they have lived together for at least five of those years.

The same seven-year requirement applies to applicants who are under 21 at the time of their application, as well as those holding a refugee status declaration. Stateless individuals are required to have lived in Sweden for at least five years before applying.

Swedish Citizenship: How Residency Period Is Counted

Not every year spent in Sweden automatically counts towards the required period. The agency notes that time accumulated under a temporary residence permit, such as a student visa, a visitor's permit, or an au pair permit, is generally excluded. An exception exists for doctoral students who can demonstrate they intended to remain in Sweden after completing their studies.

For those who entered Sweden with a permanent residence permit or one that provided a basis for settlement, the clock starts from the day of arrival. For others, it begins from the date they submitted their application to settle permanently.

Brief trips abroad do not interrupt the count. However, if an applicant spent more than six weeks outside Sweden in a single year, that entire period outside the country must be subtracted from the total residency time.

Relocating to another country permanently resets the count entirely, meaning a person would need to start accumulating residency time again from scratch upon returning to Sweden.

The agency also makes clear that applicants who previously entered Sweden under a false identity, or who evaded an expulsion order, are not eligible for the seven-year partner route and must fulfil the full eight-year requirement instead.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng