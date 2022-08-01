There is a fresh crisis in the Enugu chapter of the ruling party, the APC and the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 general election

A recent report indicates major stakeholders of both parties are divided because of personal love for their preferred presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

The major issue lies between the 2023 PDP, governorship aspirant in the state, Denge Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh and a 2019 presidential aspirant in APC, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia are at loggerheads in Enugu state

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the love for a preferred candidate would go beyond playing party politics in the country.

The presidential candidates of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have created division among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the APC in Enugu state, Vanguard reports.

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu supporters are at loggerheads in Enugu state.

Source: Twitter

The Enugu party stalwarts

While a 2023 PDP, governorship aspirant in the state, Denge Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh said he will remain in PDP and campaign for the Tinubu presidency in APC, a 2019 presidential aspirant in APC, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia washed his hands off Tinubu and has a pinched tent with Obi in the Labour Party, even while he remains in the APC.

Meanwhile, the duo are credible politicians from Enugu state with respective followership in their different political parties.

Disclosing his preference for Tinubu against Obi, Onoh said that Tinubu has been tested and delivered creditably in Lagos state, adding that age was no barrier, just as Tinubu’s running in a Muslim/Muslim ticket was not of any qualms to him.

According to Onoh, in addition to Tinubu’s tested performance, his insistence on the former Lagos state Governor is anchored on the Southern Nigeria leaders, particularly the Southern Governors, which comprised of both PDP and APC governors, who met in Asaba, Enugu and Lagos, respectively, where they insisted that the next president of Nigeria, come 2023, must emerge from the southern part of Nigeria.

