Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Sunday, visited former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A statement issued by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the meeting dwelt on national issues.

It stated that Tambuwal arrived at the penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at about 1.30pm with some aides and went straight into the meeting.

According to the statement, the meeting ended at 2.40pm.

The statement, however, did not give details of the national issues discussed.

Source: Legit.ng