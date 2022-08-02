Nigerian youths have been urged to grab the bulls by the horns in other to succeed in life

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made this charge on Monday, August 1 in Abeokuta-Ogun state

He told Nigerian youths that formal education is good, but not having formal education does not stop one from achieving their aspirations

Ogun, Abeokuta - Nigerian youths have been told not to relent in pursuing their dreams even if they do not have the highest academic qualification.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, August 1 gave this message during his remark at the 25th remembrance of a former Asiwaju of Egbaland, Alhaji Abdul Rasak Olajide Sanusi.

Ex-President Obasanjo told Nigerian youths to be resilient in pursuing their dreams and aspirations even without formal education. Photo: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Sanusi was highly revered as a successful business tycoon during his lifetime.

Legit.ng gathered that his now-defunct Pioneer Chemical Manufacturing Company and Nigeria Industrial Products Agencies Company (NIPACO), was a major manufacturer of bathroom and sanitary fittings and home appliances.

Sanusi a role model, says Obasanjo

Using Sanusi as an exemplary figure for Nigerian youths, Obasanjo stated that he became so renowned and influential as a business without any formal education.

Despite being short of formal education, Obasanjo stated that he was able to achieve what a series of university graduates could not.

Obasanjo, therefore, charged youths not to rest on their ores and continue to strive for the best as well using their potential to serve the greater good of society.

Baba Iyabo as he is fondly called further described Sanusi as a self-made man, an industrialist, and a philanthropist par excellence.

He said:

“If there was any self-made man, Abdul Rasak Sanusi was a self-made man. If there was an industrialist, he was an industrialist, if there was a philanthropist, Abdul Rasak Sanusi was a philanthropist. He was a lover of his town, his family, and his friends."

Another major highlight of the event was when the family of the deceased launched the Abdul Radak Olajide Sanusi Foundation in his honor.

The foundation is said to focus on reform programmes like student empowerment and a host of other humanitarian activities.

Meanwhile, at least 12 students each from the Alabata High School and Alaba Community High School respectively were given bursary and presented prizes.

