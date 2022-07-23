Former president Obasanjo has sent a strong message to Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections

Obasanjo charged the youths to reject the “leaders of tomorrow" tag and take over leadership positions

The former president warned that if the youths don't take charge now, some corrupt leaders may destroy the said "tomorrow"

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has challenged Nigerian youths to get up and take over leadership positions.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday, July 23, during a special interview with former Super Eagles star, Segun Odegbami, on his Eagle7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta, Ogun state, Daily Trust reported.

Former president Obasanjo charged Nigerian youths to take over leadership positions. Photo credit: @firstladyship

Source: Twitter

The president's statement comes amidst the clamour for a younger president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reject “leaders of tomorrow" tag, Obasanjo tells youths

Obasanjo also stated that Nigerian youths should always reject the tag of “leaders of tomorrow,” saying that the "tomorrow" may never come.

He said some corrupt leaders would destroy the so-called tomorrow if the younger generation fails to rise up and take their future into their hands.

“My advice for Nigerian youths is that, never let anybody tell you that you are the leaders of tomorrow. If you wait for tomorrow before you take over leadership, that tomorrow may not come. They will destroy it.

“This is the time, youths get up and make it happen,” Obasanjo said while responding to questions from Odegbami.

Obasanjo hosts Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 17, Obasanjo played host to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in his residence in Abeokuta.

The duo met with Obasanjo in the company of the Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure and the Senior Pastor, Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo.

Baba-Ahmed disclosed this and equally shared pictures of the meeting with Obasanjo on his Twitter handle. He was, however, silent on issues discussed at the meeting.

Obasanjo allegedly moves to support Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the outcome of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which produced Atiku Abubakar as the winner, appeared not to have met Obasanjo's expectations.

New Telegraph cited anonymous sources as saying that Obasanjo "feels strongly that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South, in the interest of equity, justice and fairness."

The newspaper further stated that Obasanjo may have concluded plans to throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng