Dino Melaye has given reasons why PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has an edge over other contestants

According to the former Kogi state senator said Atiku has more experience contesting the presidential elections

Going further, there is no basis for comparing Atiku with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu nor those of Labour Party, Peter Obi

Supporters of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of Labour Party have been asked to forget the 2023 presidency because their rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has more experience contesting election.

This is the position Dino Melaye while speaking during the public declaration for Atiku and induction ceremony by the Diamond Ladies in politics over the weekend in Abuja, Leadership Newspaper reports.

According to Melaye, there is no basis for comparing Atiku with the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu nor those of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Dino Melaye says Atiku Abubakar has an edge over other contestants in 2023.

The former lawmaker stated that Atiku and Tinubu are frontrunners for the presidential seat adding that Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso would not spring surprises at the presidential poll.

He said:

“Out of all the presidential candidates, he is the only one with Presidential campaign experience. All of them are running for the office of the president for the first time. From Kwankwaso, to Obi to Tinubu and others. Atiku has led this route before. He understands it and he will emerge victorious by the Grace of God.”

Going further, he claimed that Tinubu has questionalablefinancial power.

“Atiku is a billionaire with enterprise while Tinubu is a billionaire without enterprise. Atiku is a billionaire with enterprise because he has a history of physical business in agriculture, education, oil and gas, media, manufacturing and banking.

“But the other side (Tinubu) has money without enterprise. Atiku Abubakar Has met the constitutional requirements of the federal government that anyone who wants to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be physically and mentally fit. I cannot say the same of the other person (Tinubu).”

In an apparent reference to Obi supporters, Melaye said there is no voting centre on social media.

“Atiku discovered Obi before keyboard warriors discovered Obi. Unfortunately elections are not going to take place on social media. It is going to take place at the polling units. And those that would vote are the people here. So it is now operation votes must count.”

In another development, Dino Melaye said that the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, was not known nationally until his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, discovered him.

Melaye stated that any reformer in the country who emerged within 1999 till date was discovered by Atiku, PDP flagbearer.

The senator made this revelation at an event organised by a women’s political group, Diamond Ladies in Politics, in Abuja, over the weekend

