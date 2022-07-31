A prominent political pressure group has vowed to mobilise 2 million voters to vote for PDP's Atiku Abubakar

The Diamond Ladies in Politics made this known when they formally adopted the PDP presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

According to the group, Atiku have the capability to address the teething challenges besetting the country if elected

FCT, Abuja - Convener of the Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP), Princess Maimunat Wada has pledged that her group would mobilise no fewer than 2 million votes for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Princess Wada made the pledge during the DLP public declaration for Atiku and induction ceremony on Saturday evening, July 30 in Abuja.

The Diamond Ladies in Politics honoured Senator Dino Melaye and other prominent PDP chieftains at the event. Photo credit: DLP

Source: Facebook

Lamenting the appalling level of insecurity and the severe hardship being experienced by Nigerians, she contended that Atiku has the wherewithal to address the teething challenges besetting the country if he emerge victorious at the poll.

She noted:

“With Atiku Abubakar on the saddle of leadership of the country, there would be inclusiveness of Nigerians irrespective of their tribal and religious affiliations.

“Atiku choice of his running mate, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his array of business partners, investments spread across the country and even the ethnic backgrounds of his spouses are clear testimony that he would be a true Nigerian president.

“As of today, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar remains the only candidate that has released a clear and unambiguous roadmap to economic recovery of the country. This simply means he is the most prepared presidential candidate in the country.

“With His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, together we shall build a nation where a northerner will see a southerner as his or her own brother and sister, where religion and ethnicity will not be a dividing tool nor barrier but a powerful tool for togetherness.

“With Atiku Abubakar all these are possible. Today, we are declaring our support for Atiku Abubakar to become the next President of this country.

“We are going to mobilize, and encourage not less than two million Nigerians who are real voters to vote for him because he would definitely tackle poverty, insecurity, unemployment and the infrastructural decay in the country.”

2023: Diamond Ladies to honour Melaye, Oluchukwu, Natasha, others

Recall that the DLP had earlier announced plans to officially declare support for Atiku ahead of 2023 general elections.

The group also said it will honour some prominent Nigerians who worked assiduously to ensure the emergence of the former vice president as the PDP presidential candidate.

Among those honoured are Senator Dino Melaye, Chairman Paschal Oluchukwu Foundation, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate, Chief Odii Ifeanyi, and Kogi central senatorial candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

2023: Atiku outperforms Peter Obi, Tinubu on positive ratio metrics

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that Atiku has outperformed the two other major presidential candidates - Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC - on positive ratio metrics on social media.

According to the report which adopted Artificial Intelligence tools to analyse 500,000 mentions of the candidates on both traditional and social media within a one-month period, it revealed that although Atiku got more positive sentiments from people than the duo of Tinubu and Obi.

This means that people who discussed the candidates said more positive things about Atiku Abubakar than they did for Obi and even expressed lesser positive sentiments about Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng