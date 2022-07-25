The leadership of Mikano International Limited have debunked the claim that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party owns the company

This was contained in a press statement released on Monday, July 25, by the managing director of the generator dealer company

According to Firas Mamlouk, the PDP 2023 presidential candidate is not in anyway associated or affiliated with Mikano

Following claims that the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is the owner of Mikano International Limited, and the promoters of Mikano Generators, the company has decided to set the records straight.

Leadership reports that the managing director of Mikano International Limited, Firas Mamlouk, said the company is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Atiku.

Mikano company said they are not in any way affiliated to Atiku Abubakar as widely claimed by many. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

The company which was established in 1993 deals with power generation, steel fabrication, electrical products, and solutions urged the general public to disregard such a claim.

Mamlouk said:

“The attention of the Management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators (amongst other products), has been drawn to numerous articles and press statements stating that the Company is owned by/affiliated with HE Atiku Abubakar.”

“This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Mikano International Limited."

