The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom have joined Pastor Enenche to pray for Nigeria

The top leaders prayed for an all-round restoration and liberation of the country from corruption and killers of destiny

Governor Udom, Okowa and Archbishop John Praise declared that Nigeria is liberated from terrorism and bloodshed

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche in the early hours of Saturday, July 30, led some religious and political leaders in a prophetic action to rescue Nigeria from killers and their sponsors of iniquity.

Pastor Enenche at the church's 2022 mid-year praise, themed Judgemental Praise held a prayer session for Nigeria.

Peter Obi and Governor Udom joined Pastor Enenche to pray for the restoration and liberation of Nigeria. Photo: Dunamis Church

The event which was held at the Glory Dome in Abuja was graciously attended by the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; a former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the wife of the Delta state governor, Edith Okowa and Archbishop John Praise.

During the service, all the top political leaders cried and prayed to God to rescue Nigeria from her enemies.

Prayers made by top Nigerian leaders for Nigeria

Speaking during the prayer, Pastor Enenche prayed to God to rescue Nigeria from bloodshed and killings.

His words:

“Nigeria cannot go down, the agenda of hell cannot succeed over Nigeria."

On his part, Obi said:

“This is the only country we have. God please deliver us and liberate us!”

In their short declarations from the altar, Governor Udom, Okowa and Archbishop John Praise declared that Nigeria is liberated from terrorism and bloodshed.

The concert had in attendance top gospel music ministers such as Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Buchi, Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus, Dunsin Oyekan, Abraham Akatu and a host of others.

Trouble for killers, others in Nigeria as Abuja pastor leads prayers at deliverance crusade

Pastor Paul Enenche had issued a strong warning to killers, armed bandits, and their sponsors scattered all over Nigeria.

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre said the current situation in the country is unprecedented.

According to the pastor during a deliverance crusade, the nation will become the burial ground for these killers and their sponsors alike.

'Don't rig to lead, don't take church, Christians for granted', pastor issues stern warning to politicians

Nigerian politicians have been warned not to work against the will of the people before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

This call was made by the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Enenche, leaders who have taken the church and Christians for granted will soon know between them and God who owns the land.

Source: Legit.ng