The ruling APC has lost one of its founding members, Dahiru Maishanu Yabo, to the PDP in Sokoto state

Yabo, a former commissioner, was on Thursday, July 28, received by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, his deputy, Manir Muhammmad Dan Iya and other PDP bigwigs

The new PDP chieftain said he decided to leave the APC because the party lacks internal democracy

Sokoto state - Dahiru Maishanu Yabo, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yabo, a former commissioner for information, was received on Thursday, July 28, by Governor Aminu Tambuwal; his deputy, Manir Muhammmad Dan Iya; as well as the state PDP chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad, and other government officials at Government House, Sokoto.

Dahiru Maishanu Yabo, founding APC member, has defected to the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Sokoto State Governor's Office

Source: Facebook

Why I left APC for PDP - Yabo

Speaking at the Government House, Yabo said he dumped the APC because the party lacks internal democracy and is notorious for favouritism and bootlicking, a statement by Muhammad Bello, Governor Tambuwal's media aide indicates.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Yabo said, “the APC in Sokoto has formed a cabal of which you must be a member in order to have anything to do with the party or to be involved in the progress of the nation or the state.”

He promised to support all the PDP candidates participating in the 2023 general elections, including Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

“We’re ready. We have the energy. We have the power and the resources to be part of the PDP nationwide," Yabo added.

He stated that apart from his army of supporters and grassroots appeal in Yabo and Shagari local government areas of the state, as a former Commissioner, his reach cut across the state.

“I have been actively involved in the politics of the APC and also in governance,” he affirmed.

Femi Fani-Kayode speaks on dumping APC ahead of 2023

In a related development, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied dumping the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former minister of aviation, in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, July 25, said the reports about him dumping the APC are not true.

He added that any reports not emanating from him or his official social media handles should be disregarded by members of the public.

Source: Legit.ng