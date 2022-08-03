The crisis rocking the opposition PDP has taken a new dimension as about 5000 of its members defected to the APC in Kebbi state.

The defectors were led by a staunched party member, Abubakar Kurun, in the Maiyama local government area of the state.

Kurun cited the leadership style of the state governor, Abubakar Bagudu, as well as how he managed the state during the COVID-19 outbreak when giving reasons for the defection

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi - The Kebbi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated the problem of the umbrella party about 5000 members from the state joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A staunched party member in the Maiyama local government area of the state, Abubakar Kurun, left the party with 4,219 supporters, Vanguard reported.

PDP’s Crisis Deepens as 5000 Members Join APC In Kebbi State Photo Credit: @obeitohonipe

Source: Twitter

The defectors were received at a rally in Maiyama town on Tuesday, August 2, by the executive of the APC led by the state chairman, Muhammad Kana-Zuru.

Why we join APC - defectors from PDP speak

While speaking on the defection, Karun said the leadership of the state governor, Atiku Bagudu, his developmental projects and how he was able to Covid-19 the pandemic in the state influenced his decision.

“We joined APC because we believe in the good leadership of our Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku, the development we have seen in the State and how he was able to control the economy of the state during the pandemic, at a time when other states were locked down, people are allowed free movement unhindered”, he said.

