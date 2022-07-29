An APC chieftain has weighed in on the impeachment moves by some members of the National Assembly

In a recent interview, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe revealed the move by the aggrieved lawmakers would be hindered by religious and tribal sentiments as well as the position of the Senate President

Meanwhile, the senators of the ruling party are making serious moves to stop Buhari's impeachment by lawmakers of the opposition parties, the PDP

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has said that religious and tribal sentiments will hinder the move by some members of the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senator made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, July 28.

According to Ogunlewe, regardless of the efforts by the Senate minority caucus to remove President Buhari, if the northern interest opposes it, it will not come to pass.

Two factors that would hinder Buhari's impeachment emerge. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The senator said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I was in the Senate as a minority in 1993 and I could recall the position of the Minority is to put government straight where there are problems. They are doing their legitimate functions by asking these questions and by even walking out to express their displeasure.

"Whatever they are doing is constitutional and it is their right to do so but whether they are going to be able to impeach, they may not have the number but they have made the point and the points is clear."

Senator Ogunlewe speaks further on factors that can terminate the lawmakers' move

When confirming if Buhari's action so far amounts to gross misconduct, Ogunlewe affirmed:

"The role of the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan is very important. If he is not convinced that the process should go ahead, it is dead on arrival; and he is the presiding officer there is nothing anybody can do. They need to do a lot work of work; whether it is possible, whether it is doable, it is very dependent on the Senate president.

“When it comes to impeachment, and northern interest, it is a different kettle of fish entirely. They’ll hold meetings at night, and override you, because they have the majority.”

Meanwhile, senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across political parties and a majority of House of Representatives members have agreed to impeach President Buhari, due to the rising insecurity in the country.

Buhari’s impeachment: Presidency dares lawmakers, calls senators “minority of the minorities”

The presidency has reacted to federal lawmakers' threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

It was reported that the spokesperson to the president, Femi Adesina, said the lawmakers are just wasting their time, noting they cannot carry out their threat.

On Wednesday, July 27, senators across political parties gave the president 6 weeks to address lingering insecurity or face impeachment.

Buhari’s Impeachment: Nigerian Senators hold close-door meeting

Amid calls for President Muhammadu Buhari's impeachment, some lawmakers are said to be in a closed-door meeting.

Those in separate meetings over the issues are senators of the opposition parties and their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that after the separate meetings, the lawmakers of the lower and upper chambers are expected to harmonise their positions and issue a public statement afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng