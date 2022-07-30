The call for President Muhammadu Buhari's sack thickens as more Senators are sharing their opinion on the matter but this however has resulted in the defection of some lawmakers

In a mix, Senate President Ahmed Lawan revealed he is not behind the defection of some APC federal lawmakers

According to Lawan, the parliamentary rules do not allow him to deny reading a letter from any Senator on the floor, while he advised newsmen to verify their facts before publishing

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied the reports that he is sitting on letters from some Senators who have informed him of their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A report by PM News has it that Lawan denied the reports via a statement issued by Ola Awoniyi his special adviser on media, on Saturday, July 30.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, speaks on letters of defection regarding aggrieved APC senators. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The previous report

Meanwhile, the reports claimed that Lawan is sitting on the purported letters to protect his position as the President of the Senate.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, a statement from the office of the Senate President said the reports were lies, The New Telegraph report added.

Please read the full statement below:

"We have seen a story on social media and some online newspapers purporting that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is sitting on letters from some Senators allegedly intimating him of their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"The story insinuated that Lawan is sitting on the purported letters to protect his position as the President of the Senate.

"We hereby state categorically that the story is an utter falsehood as there is no such letter before the Senate President."

Buhari’s impeachment: Presidency dares lawmakers, calls senators “minority of the minorities”

The presidency has reacted to federal lawmakers' threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

It was reported that the spokesperson to the president, Femi Adesina, said the lawmakers are just wasting their time, noting they cannot carry out their threat.

On Wednesday, July 27, senators across political parties gave the president 6 weeks to address lingering insecurity or face impeachment.

5 important things to know about New Senate leader, Ibrahim Gobir

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling APC has submitted the name of Ibrahim Gobir as the new Senate leader and head of the APC senate caucus.

Gobir will be replacing Yahaya Abdullahi from Kebbi north, who recently resigned his membership in the APC.

Gobir's nomination was disclosed in a letter signed by the APC's national chairman, addressed to Senate president Ahmed Lawan and read at the plenary on Wednesday, July 27.

Source: Legit.ng