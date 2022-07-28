Senators who threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari have been described as the minority of minorities by the presidency

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, described the threat as an empty one that cannot be carried out

The lawmakers across political parties on Wednesday, July 27, threatened to impeach President Buhari if he fails to address worsening insecurity in 6 weeks

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has reacted to federal lawmakers' threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

Independent reported that the spokesperson to the president, Femi Adesina, said the lawmakers are just wasting their time, noting they cannot carry out their threat.

Presidency speaks on Buhari's impeachment Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Lawmakers give Buhari six weeks ultimatum to end insecurity

On Wednesday, July 27, senators across political parties gave the president 6 weeks to address lingering insecurity or face impeachment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adesina spoke on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” after the threat on Wednesday and described the threat as an empty one that cannot be carried out.

“The truth is that the minorities will have their say while the majorities will always have their way. If you know the configuration of the national assembly and the senate, those who spoke today are the minority of minorities”, Adesina said.

Adesina says lawmakers threat to impeach Buhari is mere bravado

He described the action of the lawmakers as bravado and lamented that insecurity is not what should be subjected to bravado.

He said it is unwise to issue an ultimatum in something that is between life and death. Adding that, the senators know they cannot achieve what they have said.

Source: Legit.ng