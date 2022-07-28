Opposition parties' lawmakers on Thursday, July 28, met behind closed-door over plans to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari

Amid calls for President Muhammadu Buhari's impeachment, some lawmakers are said to be in a closed-door meeting.

Those in separate meetings over the issues are senators of the opposition parties and their counterparts in the House of Representatives, Tribune reports.

The lawmakers meeting over Buhari's impeachment (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

It was gathered that after the separate meetings, the lawmakers of the lower and upper chambers are expected to harmonise their positions and issue a public statement afterwards.

Impeachment: Resign, return to your village if you're tired, top Nigerian lawmaker tells Buhari

Meanwhile, Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, had advised Buhari on what to do amid calls by some senators for his impeachment.

The southeast lawmaker said he has been given a notice on moves by senators to impeach Buhari and that he will act on the message as soon as possible.

Claiming that the president is tired, Elumelu said the best thing for him to do at this time is for him to resign and go back home.

He lamented the state of security, dwindling economy, and its attendant effects on many aspects of life in the country.

His words:

“Just last week, even Mr. President was not left out, his convoy that would advance him going to Katsina for the sallah, they were ambushed. How many are you going to talk about corruption? Even a minister will come out and say that we are now in deficit, that the bills are more than what we have. Are you going to talk about the aviation industry?

"Today, with no aviation fuel, it is difficult for all the airlines to even have aviation fuel. Are you going to talk about the debt that is piling up? Are you going to talk about the bad roads and yet our president is going to Liberia to go and give a lecture on insecurity..."

