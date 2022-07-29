The chairman of the Labour Party in Nasarawa state has announced that the party has planned a one million-man march

The leadership of the Labour Party in Nasarawa state is set to launch one million-man march in the total declaration of optimum support for its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Vanguard reports that the chairman of the party in the state, Alexander Emmanuel, on Thursday, July 28, confirmed that every plan to embark on the march for Peter Obi has been concluded.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia, Emmanuel assured residents that all commercial activities will be suspended in the capital city and other towns in the state.

According to him, this is aimed at ensuring that every resident of Nasarawa state is sensitised, educated and enlightened about the candidacy of Obi and the party.

The Punch reports that Emmanuel also noted it is important for the people of the state, party supporters and other citizens to understand the need for a change in the political narrative in Nasarawa and Nigeria as a whole.

Continuing, Emmanuel urged Labour party members and supporters and well-meaning Nigerians to come out en mass on Saturday, August 6, for the planned one million-man march for Peter Obi.

He also appealed to residents of the state who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards, to do so before the July 31, deadline.

The LP Nasarawa state's party chairman advised that having voters card is the only way to vote out bad governance, end insecurity, and reduce poverty, impunity and hunger.

