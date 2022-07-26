The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been accused of failing to honour the Federal Government's agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

The allegation against the president and his cabinet members in the education and labour force sector was made by Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate

According to Obi, improved education and lifting people out of poverty is key to addressing insecurity in the country

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has critisied the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over the prolonged strike action by lecturers of various universities across Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Politics Today on Tuesday, July 26, the former governor of Anambra state said the government has shown its lack of commitment to investing in education which can be seen in FG's failure to honour its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Peter has criticised the Buhari-led government for failing to honour FG's agreement with ASUU. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

For Obi, there is need for the review of the salaries earned by professors across various institutions.

Noting that it makes no sense that councillors earn more than university lecturers, Obi said conscious efforts must be made to improve Nigeria's education.

His words:

“The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality. It is critical and important, as long as the economy continues to head south like we are seeing today, your criminality will be rising.

“I will make sure that the governors are given the powers to secure their state. Even if we have federal police there, they will be responsible and reporting to the governor.

“Additionally, the state will be allowed to have their own security system if the need be."

