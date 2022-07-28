In the build up to the 2023 general elections, the APC have begun to make moves to establish their dominance at poll

A powerful APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman has urged aggrieved party members to bury their hatchet and reach a peaceful resolution

He said this move will help the party to avoid complacency as experienced in the last Zamfara gubernatorial polls

Kaduna, Kaduna - Salihu Lukman, the national vice chairman of the northwest chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has raised a serious alarm over the chances of the party in Zamfara state, Leadership newspaper reported.

Lukman raised this concern in Kaduna at the inauguration of the party’s reconciliation committee for the state’s governorship aspirants in the just concluded primary elections.

Saliu Lukman has warned the Kaduna APC to take a cue from the predicament of the party in the last Zamfara state elections. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

The APC stalwart warned that the party must not replicate the same mistake made by the Zamfara state chapter of the APC.

Legit.ng gathered that an intra-party crisis transpired within the APC in Zamfara which in turn gave the opposition party PDP the opportunity to clinch the state mandate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

'Opposition must not take advantage of our flaws', says Lukman

He urged all aggrieved members of the party in Kaduna to align together and ensure there are no loopholes for opposition to exploit in the bid to retain the gubernatorial seat of the state.

Present in the reconciliation meeting is former assistant comptroller general of Customs, Bashir Abubakar, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, a former House of Representatives.

Lukman described the formation of the reconciliation committee as a step towards ensuring same obligation and target ahead of the 2023 polls.

He further urged that the same step should be adopted across all states in order to settle the rift among aggrieved members and also support each candidate in achieving their goals at polls.

Source: Legit.ng