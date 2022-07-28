Nicholas Felix, the youngest presidential aspirant in the APC primaries, had been wooed by the PDP with a governorship ticket

Felix confirmed that he had been receiving such an offer from some chieftain of the PDP, but he did not have that in his plan for now

This development came barely a month after Felix raised an alarm of being sidelined from the presidential campaign of the APC's flag bearer, Bola Tinubu

Edo, Benin - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made a move to woo former All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential aspirant Nicholas Felix, to join the party.

According to The Punch, the largest opposition party will promise Felix that he would get the Edo state governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

PDP Woos APC Youngest Presidential Aspirant With Top Juicy Slot Photo Credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The news came barely a month after the APC's youngest aspirant raised the alarm of being sidelined by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s campaign, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

APC's youngest presidential aspirant stepped down for Osinbajo

During the APC presidential primaries, Felix threw his weight behind vice-president Yemi Osinbajo by stepping down for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The youngest aspirant, before stepping down, described Osinbajo as the “best man for the job,” saying he believed Osinbajo would turn the country around positively.

He later confirmed that he received an “offer” from some party chieftain, who urged him to consider taking over from Godwin Obaseki when he will leave office in 2022.

I will remain in APC - Felix

He, however, stated that “it is not something I am considering for now. I will definitely remain in APC,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the PDP’s spokesperson said, Debo Ologunagba, said he had not been briefed about it.

The national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, expressed his reservation about it.

“I don’t respond to rumours. Let the man who plans to defect confirm or debunk it.” Morka said.

Source: Legit.ng